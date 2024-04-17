Savage Arms® 320 Tactical Shotgun Now Available in FDE

PRESS RELEASE

WESTFIELD, Massachusetts — Savage Arms, an iconic firearm manufacturer, extends its popular 320 Tactical Shotgun line with the release of its 320 Tactical FDE. The smooth, reliable pump action and rugged build of the 320 have made it a top choice for so many and have resulted in multiple line extensions and options over several years.

“The 320 Tactical Shotgun is a mainstay in our lineup and we want to continue to offer new options,” said Beth Shimanski, Director of Marketing at Savage Arms. “The 320 Tactical FDE is a make-sense addition and we’re excited to have it available now.”

This shotgun is available in both 12-gauge and 20-gauge models and weighs only 7 pounds. The 320 Tactical FDE features an 18.5-inch barrel, ghost ring sights and a flat dark earth matte synthetic stock with a pistol grip. Like all 320 shotguns, this 320 Security model has a smooth pump action, proven rotary bolt and dual slide-bars.

The Savage 320 Tactical FDE models feature:



Pistol grip, Flat Dark Earth synthetic stock

Ghost ring sights

Dual slide-bars and rotary bolt

18.5-inch security barrel with heat shield

Bottom-loading tube magazine

Bottom Picatinny Rail

1-Piece Rail

Five-plus-one capacity

Part No. / Description / MSRP

#19468 / 320 Tactical FDE, 12 GA. 18.5” Barrel / $331

#19469 / 320 Tactical FDE, 20 GA. 18.5” Barrel / $331

