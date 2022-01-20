VirTra and Action Target Inc. announce teaming agreement

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, announced a teaming agreement with Action Target Inc. in which the two companies will work together to provide the industry with best-in-class solutions for both simulation training systems and live-fire shooting ranges.

This agreement will allow both companies to use their combined expertise to provide an all-inclusive turnkey solution. The combination of VirTra’s simulation training and curriculum, and Action Target Inc.’s well known high-quality indoor/outdoor live shooting ranges should benefit customers worldwide. Future projects will be implemented and managed by both parties along with co-branding to effectively execute the teaming agreement.

“Action Target Inc. is a valuable teaming partner who also enjoys an excellent reputation in the market” said VirTra CEO and Chairman Bob Ferris. “We believe that clients needing live fire and virtual training will especially benefit from the close collaboration that this teaming agreement represents.”

Both VirTra and Action Target will continue to market and sell the standard products and services individually. The companies see this teaming agreement as a mutually beneficial cross-selling opportunity for both companies’ sales teams.

“Action Target is always looking for ways to continue our mission in order to provide customers with a turnkey solution,” said Action Target CEO Mike Birch. “We believe in working with companies, like VirTra, Inc., that not only share core values but has the professional experience in the industry to provide world-class equipment and state-of-the-art technology necessary to meet the demand of our customers.”

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About Action Target Inc.

Action Target is the global leading expert on modern shooting ranges. Since 1986, the company has partnered with thousands of range owners worldwide to design, install and maintain world-class shooting ranges, systems, and equipment for law enforcement, military, educational, commercial, and residential markets. Action Target’s range solutions include dynamic range designs, shoot houses, modular ranges, shooting stalls, target carriers, target retrievers, reactive targets, superior bullet traps integrated with eco-friendly low maintenance systems, and the new Smart Range AXISTM range control system. As the industry’s foremost turnkey solution provider, Action Target also offers custom ventilation equipment, security systems, and a comprehensive selection of range services. These Services include shooter training courses, parts, and maintenance programs, rubber trap cleaning, metals recycling, hazardous waste and filter disposal, and an online store for range supplies. Learn more about Action Target at www.ActionTarget.com.