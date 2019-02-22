SKIDCAR SYSTEM INC to host Driver and Rider Training Symposium

RENO, Nev. — Las Vegas-based SKIDCAR SYSTEM INC is producing another one-of-a-kind Training Symposium focused on Driver and Rider Instructors. Public, private and law enforcement disciplines are encouraged to attend.

This event will expose attendees to valuable new vehicle technology and training science. Lectures and hands-on demonstrations will be presented by the very professionals pioneering these methods.

Symposium to include:

Cognitive Presentations

Hands-On Field Training

Virtual Reality and Simulation Technology

Classroom presentations – focused but not limited to:

The Disciplined Driver: The Future in Educating Driver & Riders

Virtual Driver Training, Powered by VRMC

Re-Think Speed: Are 140 MPH Vehicles Useful?

Being a Vehicle Instructor for Diverse Disciplines

Driver & Rider Technology Updates (including Bosch LLC, Two-Wheeled Power Sports Group)

Using Affordable Data Acquisition for Basic Driver Training

Being Crash Free: The Moment of Truth

Safe Trailering Program, Presented by U-Haul

David Beyer, Author of “The Art of Effective Motorsports Coaching”

Keynote Roger Schroer, Manager of the Performance Driving School at Transportation Research Center in Liberty, Ohio

Networking and question/answer sessions will give attendees personal access to professionals who teach today’s and create tomorrow’s training curriculum and technologies.

Registration is now open. Visit https://www.skidcar.com/symposium/ for details.