SKIDCAR SYSTEM INC to host Driver and Rider Training Symposium
RENO, Nev. — Las Vegas-based SKIDCAR SYSTEM INC is producing another one-of-a-kind Training Symposium focused on Driver and Rider Instructors. Public, private and law enforcement disciplines are encouraged to attend.
This event will expose attendees to valuable new vehicle technology and training science. Lectures and hands-on demonstrations will be presented by the very professionals pioneering these methods.
Symposium to include:
- Cognitive Presentations
- Hands-On Field Training
- Virtual Reality and Simulation Technology
Classroom presentations – focused but not limited to:
- The Disciplined Driver: The Future in Educating Driver & Riders
- Virtual Driver Training, Powered by VRMC
- Re-Think Speed: Are 140 MPH Vehicles Useful?
- Being a Vehicle Instructor for Diverse Disciplines
- Driver & Rider Technology Updates (including Bosch LLC, Two-Wheeled Power Sports Group)
- Using Affordable Data Acquisition for Basic Driver Training
- Being Crash Free: The Moment of Truth
- Safe Trailering Program, Presented by U-Haul
- David Beyer, Author of “The Art of Effective Motorsports Coaching”
- Keynote Roger Schroer, Manager of the Performance Driving School at Transportation Research Center in Liberty, Ohio
Networking and question/answer sessions will give attendees personal access to professionals who teach today’s and create tomorrow’s training curriculum and technologies.
Registration is now open. Visit https://www.skidcar.com/symposium/ for details.