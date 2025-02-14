Havis unveils new rugged consoles for the 2021-2025 Dodge Durango Pursuit

PRESS RELEASE

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis Inc., a leader in rugged mobility solutions, has unveiled a new line of consoles for the 2021-2025 Dodge Durango Pursuit. Designed to meet the evolving needs of public safety professionals, these consoles deliver Havis’s trusted quality, durability, and innovation, ensuring officers have the most reliable solutions for their fleet.

Havis offers two purpose-built angled console options for the Dodge Durango Pursuit. The C-VS-1110-DUR provides 21 inches of mounting space, maximizing room for critical in-vehicle equipment. The C-VS-0410-DUR-PM features 14 inches of mounting space and includes an integrated printer mount for Brother PocketJet series printers, ensuring efficient equipment organization with seamless printing capability.

Both consoles are built from rugged steel construction while maintaining a lightweight 25 lb. design, providing durability without unnecessary bulk.

Optimized for customization

The 14″ Printer Mount Console features a fully integrated mount for PocketJet 8 series printers, providing a secure and accessible printing solution while maintaining 14” of mounting space for essential devices. A hinged lid allows for easy paper loading while protecting the printer from spills and debris.

The 21″ Non-Printer Mount Console is ideal for departments needing maximum mounting space, offering 21” of dedicated room for in-vehicle equipment. Additional printer mounting options, including armrest-integrated solutions, are also available for added flexibility.

Rugged, reliable construction

Built with heavy-duty steel, these consoles withstand harsh driving conditions, daily wear, and demanding public safety environments. They are engineered for secure, professional installation, enhancing vehicle ergonomics while keeping essential equipment within easy reach.

Both consoles are designed to safeguard mission-critical technology, ensuring officers can focus on their job with confidence.

“At Havis, we understand that public safety professionals need equipment that is not only durable but also optimized for efficiency in the field. Our new console solutions for the Dodge Durango Pursuit are designed to offer rugged construction, flexible mounting options, and integrated printer capabilities to ensure officers have the tools they need to stay mission-ready. These purpose-built consoles reinforce our commitment to delivering reliable solutions that enhance safety, organization, and performance in any fleet,” says Brett Young, Havis Sales Director for Public Safety.

The new Havis consoles for the Dodge Durango Pursuit reflect Havis’s commitment to rugged, reliable, and purpose-built solutions for public safety professionals. With customizable mounting options, durable construction, and integrated printer capabilities, these consoles provide departments with unmatched flexibility and performance.

For more information or to explore the full range of Havis public safety solutions, visit www.havis.com.

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable.

Havis’s engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, Hilliard, OH and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.