Havis launches universal next-gen touch screen display integrated hub

Havis’s fully rugged touch screen display offers mobile office workers a complete solution. Featuring 10-point capacitive multi-touch technology and an integrated hub, the TSD-201 unlocks the full potential of DeX equipped devices

WARMINSTER, Pa.,- Havis, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of in-vehicle mobile working solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the 12.5" Capacitive Touch Screen Display with Integrated Hub.

The latest mobile office solution from Havis, TSD-201, provides a fully rugged Touch Screen Display solution for all mobile office workers. Featuring 10-point capacitive multi-touch technology and an integrated hub, the TSD-201 unlocks the full potential of tablets, laptops, and DeX equipped devices without the need for a separate hub.

“Havis took bold steps with our original touch screen display, and we wanted to raise the bar again with the TSD-201,” said Dave Skiver, Product Manager for Connectivity at Havis. “We listened to the market and made sure to meet their needs with its new and improved features, and we’re excited to offer a solution that supports customers in existing and brand new use cases.”

These versatile solutions offer functional yet flexible options for workers on the move in a variety of industries. Gorilla® Glass with 1200-nit display provides maximum brightness and durability in any environment. The touch screen’s onboard port replication includes gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 1.4, SuperSpeed USB-C, and multiple USB 3.1 Type-A ports. Two Power Delivery (PD) options via USB Type-C support smart charging of connected devices.

Brett Young, Havis National Sales Manager for Public Safety, said, “The lightweight TSD-201 easily connects to a Havis Dash Mount solution to put the benefits of your screen and connected devices at your fingertips while saving valuable cabin space. Pair it with a Havis rugged keyboard to complete the set up for an ideal mobile office experience.”

“Space in vehicles is always at a premium, and more and more technology is being squeezed into mobile offices,” said Sam Barall, Havis National Sales Manager for Enterprise. “With the TSD-201’s integrated hub and thin design, we’re giving tablet, laptop, and phone users the ability to connect key peripherals to one central point, and doing it in a slim, sleek package.”

ABOUT HAVIS

Havis, Inc., is a privately held, ISO 9001:2015 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has increased mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products built to the highest safety and quality standards and designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management and fosters ongoing innovation. It’s patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates a commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries worldwide. Havis currently employs more than 300 people, with headquarters in Warminster, PA, and Plymouth, MI, and globally. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.