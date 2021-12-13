Havis launches wide console accessories for vehicle-specific & universal consoles

This latest suite of Havis products allows public safety professionals to customize this additional mounting space to personalize their vehicle layout.

WARMINSTER, Pa.--Havis, Inc., a leading designer, and manufacturer of mobile office solutions, is excited to release a new line of accessory options for vehicle-specific & universal wide consoles.

Havis wide consoles for SUVs & truck applications feature a 3.3" wide section of fixed equipment mounting space on the passenger side. This latest suite of accessory options allows users to customize this additional mounting space to personalize their vehicle layout and complement the traditional 9" wide equipment mounting section.

“Our goal was to maximize the usability of this additional space,” said Brett Young, Havis National Sales Manager for Public Safety. “Users have different requirements, and this advancement allows them to tailor this extra space to fit their needs.”

Accessory options for the 3.3” wide section include a passenger side arm rest, a flashlight mount, equipment brackets, filler plates, and accessory pockets. The adjustable passenger side armrest improves comfort for dual occupancy vehicles. The flashlight mount fits the Streamlight Stinger and its charger and positions it for easy access. Equipment brackets optimize mounting space and easily accommodate the most popular radios, controls, and other equipment. Filler plates close gaps in the mounting area and are available in 1/2" increments. Lastly, accessory pockets come in various lengths and depths and are ideal for small devices such as phones and tablets.

ABOUT HAVIS

Havis, Inc., is a privately held, ISO 9001 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 90 years, our mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products built to the highest safety and quality standards. The Havis patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates a commitment to developing innovative products and solutions for mobile industries worldwide. Havis currently employs more than 300 people, with headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, and across the globe. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.