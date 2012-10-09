Grafix Shoppe Announces October Design of the Month

EAGAN, Minn. - The Grafix Shoppe has chosen the Greenville Police Department as the October 2012 Design of the Month.

The City of Greenville PD has worked with the Grafix Shoppe since 2009. Robert A. Williams worked closely with the Grafix Shoppe team to customize the ULT-2014 graphic kit to their specifications. The new graphic will be featured on many different vehicles, including the 2013 Ford Interceptor Sedan (pictured).

About The Grafix Shoppe

The Grafix Shoppe was founded in 1988 and is currently based in Eagan, Minn. They serve the law enforcement, retail graphics, event marketing and commercial vehicle markets. For more information visit www.GrafixShoppe.com.