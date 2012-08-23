Municipal Graphics Supplies Norfolk County Sheriff with Ford Transport Van Graphics

WRENTHAM, Mass. - Municipal Graphics recently supplied Norfolk County Sheriff’s Department with Ford Transport van graphics.

Municipal Graphics customized graphics for Norfolk County and the design included digitally printed reflective and cut graphics. They were laminated for durability and essential UV protection.

About Municipal Graphics

Municipal Graphics has been utilizing state-of-the-art printing and graphic technologies that provide the highest quality lettering and decals for police, fire and public works department. To request more information visit www.municipalgraphics.com or call 800-960-0925 to order a customized graphics package for your company or department.