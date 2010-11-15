Municipal Graphics Supplies Town of Ludlow, MA with Updated Design for New 2010 Charger

Municipal Graphics, a company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and application of high quality police graphics, recently supplied the Town of Ludlow, MA, with an updated design for their new 2010 Charger. The alternative kit that was added to the department’s new 2010 Dodge Charger, features Reflexite graphics, giving the vehicle 10x the amount of visibility.

