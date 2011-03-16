Vinyl Graphics Offers Reflective Graphics

Many of the departments we work with insist on reflective graphics to give their cars an extra margin of safety. The days of just adding reflective roll striping to a design is a bit dated. At Vinyl Graphics we use state of the art solvent printing equipment to incorporate more reflective material into today’s graphic designs. Reflective films from 3M & Oracal add increased visibility even in poor visibility conditions like fog or in snow storm conditions. Our films comply with international specifications for reflective materials, including ASTM D4956.

Let the designers at Vinyl Graphics show you how we can use reflective film in our departments designs, visit www.police-graphics.com.