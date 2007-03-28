Integrian, Inc. Expands Product Management Team at Headquarter Office

TRIANGLE PARK, NC– Integrian, a leading developer of mobile digital video solutions, is pleased to welcome Scott Stevens as Product Manager for North American Digital Patroller and TransitCam product lines. Scott will also have global responsibility for software product management across product lines and geographies. He has over 20 years of experience in IT and marketing, having led a multi-million dollar product portfolio at BMC Software, and most recently serving as VP of Marketing for DBI in Austin, TX.

Scott will be primarily responsible for the definition of customer and market requirements, full product life cycle ownership, and financial performance of each product line. “I am excited about joining this team,” remarked Scott. “Integrian is in an enviable position of greatly increasing its market-leading position within a relatively short period of time.” Integrian’s VP of Marketing Mark Hefner added, “Scott has a great combination of product management and software expertise and I look forward to the proven leadership ability he brings to our team. He will be the focal point for prioritization of new product and solution capabilities, balancing innovation and speed to maximize value to our customers.”

A 14-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Scott holds a Master’s Degree in Business from Johns Hopkins University.

About Integrian

Integrian, Inc. is a mobile digital video company based in Research Triangle Park, NC. The company provides digital video solutions that allow customers to capture, tag, archive and search digital video for various security purposes. Product categories include DigitalPatroller in the law enforcement market, TransitCam in the transit market, and custom solutions for the Federal Government market. Integrian is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, with international offices in Melbourne and London. For more information, visit www.integrian.com.