Kustom Signals Announces New Features to Raptor RP-1

Lenexa, KS – Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today new patent pending features have been added to the Raptor RP-1 to simplify tuning fork test procedures and to manage device certifications.

The Raptor RP-1 directional Doppler K & KA band RADAR now has a patent pending Assisted Fork Test option. The new fork test guides the user through the tuning fork test process. This Raptor feature greatly improves the ease, speed and accuracy of the tuning fork test by prompting the user as to which fork to ring and displaying the measured low and high fork values. The feature takes the guess work out of the test process and results clearly indicating ‘PASS’ or ‘FAIL’ on the front panel display. Additionally, the feature provides an agency with the option to require a successful fork test before the RADAR can be placed into service.

The patent pending certification warning with an optional expiration lockout assists departments with certification management. This feature enables each Raptor RP-1 to be programmed with a desired certification interval and a selectable warning period before the certification expires. The RADAR will display the required recertification date during the power-on self-test and will provide a notification to the user weeks before the radar certification is set to expire. After the certification has expired, the department has the option to lock out all device use until it has been recertified.

Other new options include a count-up timer that displays the elapsed time since the target speed was locked, and the ability to print citations with our new serial printer option.

