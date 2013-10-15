911 Signal USA To Demo 2013 Dodge Charger at IACP

911 Signal USA is attending the 120th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference and Law Enforcement Education and Technology Exposition, also known as the IACP in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 19th through October 23rd.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – 911 Signal USA is attending the Annual International Chiefs of Police Conference and Law Enforcement Education and Technology Exposition, the IACP. This event will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from October 19th to October 23rd.

At the convention, visitors including delegates from local, state, country, and federal agencies can engage with keynote speakers, forums, workshops, and browse a large exhibit hall of police equipment, including police lights, and services.

911 Signal USA will be located in the exhibit hall and will also have their 2013 Dodge Charger demo vehicle. Guests of the conference can get an up-close look at 911 Signal USA’s emergency vehicle lights in action by visiting their exhibit. “We are very excited to be a part of the IACP 2013 this year in Philadelphia.” Chris Dallmann.

