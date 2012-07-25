EmergencyCity.com Offers Easy Government Purchase Orders
It’s never been easier to place online Government orders through EmergencyCity.com! All you need to do is navigate through the site and select the products you’d like to order. Once you’ve selected the products you’d like to purchase, please proceed to the checkout cart. During the checkout process, select “Purchase Order Number” as your payment option. Once you’ve completed your online order, fax the following to 718-559-4728 (Attn: Government Purchasing Dept):
- A copy of your tax exempt form (see IRS.gov for more information)
- Department purchase order
- Sales Receipt (sent to you via email or available below)
- A signed copy of our Sales Terms and Conditions.
After faxing in the above required paperwork, please give us a call at 877-77-ECITY to confirm the order.
Note: We reserve the right to refuse any PO that is being shipped to an address different than that of the organization. All purchase orders will be billed under Whacker Technologies, Inc.
