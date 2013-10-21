Federal Signal Introduces Integrity ® —A Mutli-color LED Lightbar for Law Enforcement

Integrity is a low-profile, linear lightbar that maximizes optical performance and reliability through leading-edge innovations including SpectraLux multi-color LED technology.

University Park, Ill. - Federal Signal introduces Integrity®, a linear lightbar with a distinct modern shape that features advanced lightbar technologies. Integrity showcases the full array of Federal Signal’s exclusive lightbar technologies in order to provide maximum optical performance and operation.



SpectraLux® multicolor LED technology provides the ability for a single light source to change color while in operation. LEDs can be programmed to flash between red, blue, amber or white. SpectraLux allows Integrity to provide continuous light output as the LED light source changes from a warning pattern to takedown and alley lights, amber SignalMaster directional patterns or an impressive flood light feature.



Integrity also features Federal Signal’s cutting edge Solaris® LED reflector technology that significantly increases off-axis warning and maximize the LED light source to eliminate critical dark spots and distribute true 360-degrees of light coverage.

For further customization, mounting brackets accommodate patented HotFoot® LED warning, takedown and alley lights.



For maximum performance and easy installation, the FS Convergence Network provides ‘plug-n-play’ installation and programming. Utilizing standard RJ45 connections, Integrity can be easily programmed using a SmartSiren Platinum system. Control head programmability enables the user to customize the keypad to meet their individual needs.



Finally, to reduce unnecessary downtime and increase service life, Federal Signal’s exclusive ROC (Reliable Onboard Circuitry™) reduces the number of potential connection failure points common to conventional lightbars.

“The Integrity lightbar was designed specifically for law enforcement agencies that desire a low profile, linear lightbar with multicolor technology,” states Joe Bader, vice-president of engineering and innovation, “Federal Signal’s exclusive technologies provide reliability and improved safety for today’s officer.”



About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - News) enhances safety, security and well-being of communities and workplaces around the world. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer and manufacturer or products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and institutional customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates three groups: Safety and Security Systems, Environmental Solutions and Fire Rescue. For more details about Federal Signal’s visit: www.fedsig.com