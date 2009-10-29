Industry Leader Updates Police Motorcycle Training Events Calendar

Calendar offers the most comprehensive list of police motorcycle training events on the Web.

Austin, TX - Setcom Corporation, an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of communications systems and accessories for police motorcycle officers, firefighters, rescue personnel and industrial users, has updated its 2009 calendar of police motorcycle training events (www.SetcomCorp.com/training.html). By listing over 25 events, Setcom provides the most extensive list of police motorcycle training events available online.

Police motorcycle training and skills competitions, or “rodeos” as they are also called, are one of the best places for police motorcycle officers to practice their motorcycle handling skills. In addition to training, officers can compete in a variety of situational drills. Training courses allow officers to practice complicated maneuvers in hopes of improving their overall skills.

“Each day across our country motorcycle officers are faced with a variety of situations and need certain skill sets to maneuver their motorcycles,” said Jim Roberts, president, Setcom Corporation. “Simply put, in order to stay safe a motor officer must have the right training. Just like so many other facets of law enforcement, if you’re properly trained then your training will come back to you when you need it.

