Zero Motorcycles Names Pieter De Waal as Newest Member for Board of Directors and Strategic Consultant

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in the electric motorcycle industry, today announced an addition to its Board of Directors, naming Pieter de Waal as its newest member. De Waal comes to Zero with more than 30 years of business, engineering and sales experience in both the automotive and motorcycle industries. This includes stints with Nissan, Delta (GM) and Mercedes Benz and, more recently, at BMW Motorrad as North American Vice President. In addition to his Board position, he will also consult Zero on future strategies, including powertrain initiatives.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with Pieter’s wealth of experience with BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle division at BMW, joining the Zero Board of Directors,” said Richard Walker, CEO of Zero Motorcycles. “His counsel will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth to further solidify Zero’s position as market leaders in the electric motorcycle marketplace.”

As the newest member on the Board of Directors, de Waal brings to Zero a passion for motorcycles, an impressive track record and an international perspective, having served as head of BMW’s motorcycle operations in South Africa, the United Kingdom and later in Munich as head of sales and marketing worldwide. “I am excited to be part of Zero Motorcycles,” said de Waal. “I believe that electric vehicles will play an important role in our future and Zero has the resources, drive and pioneering spirit to help make that future an exciting reality.”

De Waal’s selection as board member builds to the strength of the team at Zero Motorcycles. Zero Motorcycles has consciously sought to team senior executives with motorcycle industry experience along with leaders from other high tech fields to create the ideal blend of background and experience for success in this dynamic new and emerging consumer market.

