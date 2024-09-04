Havis introduces rugged docking station for Zebra TC73/78 mobile computers

PRESS RELEASE

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis, Inc., a leading provider of rugged mobile office solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the DS-ZEB-700 Series Rugged Docking Station, designed specifically for Zebra TC73/78 Mobile Computers.

Engineered to meet the demanding needs of public safety professionals and warehouse operators, the DS-ZEB-700 Series combines unparalleled durability with advanced features that enhance productivity, safety, and mobility.

The DS-ZEB-700 Series is a highly durable mobile computing docking station, making it an ideal choice for harsh environments where reliability is critical. The rugged polycarbonate build offers exceptional strength and temperature resistance, ensuring the docking station performs reliably in various conditions.

The DS-ZEB-700 Series is equipped with a user-replaceable USB-C cable, facilitating easy charging and data transfer, which ensures quick maintenance and reduces downtime in critical operations.

Designed for convenience, the docking station offers easy access to all TC73/78 buttons, allowing seamless operation without hindrance. The one-handed docking and undocking feature enhances mobility, enabling users to stay efficient and focused on their tasks. Despite its rugged capabilities, the DS-ZEB-700 Series maintains a compact and lightweight design, increasing user mobility without compromising durability.

The docking station also supports extended battery options and hand straps, making it ideal for continuous operation in demanding scenarios. Built from rugged polycarbonate, the DS-ZEB-700 Series delivers exceptional strength and temperature resistance, ensuring long-lasting performance in various conditions.

For added comfort and safety, the device features rounded edges and corners, making it safe and comfortable for prolonged use. Additionally, the integrated AMPs mounting pattern allows for flexible and secure installation across different environments, ensuring the docking station adapts seamlessly to various operational needs.

“We designed the DS-ZEB-700 Series to meet the rigorous demands of public safety and warehousing professionals who require reliable, high-performance solutions,” Brett Young, Director of Sales at Havis. “This docking station not only enhances the functionality of the Zebra TC73/78 Mobile Computers but also ensures that users can maintain mobility and efficiency, even in the toughest conditions.”

The DS-ZEB-700 Series Rugged Docking Station stands out for its ability to enhance mobility and ensure reliable performance for Zebra TC73/78 Mobile Computers. Its user-friendly features, and rugged durability make it an essential solution for public safety and warehousing professionals who require dependable technology to perform efficiently in challenging environments.

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable. Havis’s engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, Hilliard, OH and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.