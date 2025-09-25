Havis to showcase industry-leading public safety solutions at IACP 2025

PRESS RELEASE

WARMINSTER, Pa. — For over 80 years, Havis has been the definitive leader in public safety solutions, trusted by law enforcement agencies nationwide to deliver rugged, reliable products that perform under pressure. From mounting and docking systems to storage and transport solutions, Havis doesn’t follow industry standards; it sets them.

At IACP 2025, see why Havis is the benchmark for innovation in the field. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #541 from October 18–21 in Denver, Colorado, to experience firsthand how Havis continues to go above and beyond in supporting law enforcement professionals with solutions that enhance productivity, security, and safety.

Featured solutions at IACP 2025

Power management solutions

See Havis’ latest line of DC power supplies for Dell and Panasonic, engineered to deliver clean, regulated power to mission-critical devices. These compact, rugged units are designed for high-demand environments, ensuring consistent performance and connectivity for officers in the field.

2025 Chevy Tahoe VSX console

Havis’ new VSX console, purpose-built for the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe, sets a benchmark for elevated form and function, combining unmatched durability, mounting versatility, and OEM-style aesthetics. With 23% lighter construction and proven durability, this elevated console represents the next era of fully integrated workspaces.

Rugged phone dock with Samsung DeX support

Havis’s rugged phone dock transforms smartphones into mobile workstations with Samsung DeX compatibility. Officers can access full desktop functionality from their phone. Ideal for report writing, data access, and field operations.

Docking stations for the industry’s latest devices

Supporting the latest devices, Havis’ new docking stations provide secure mounting, reliable power, and full peripheral connectivity. These solutions are built for high-performance computing in mobile environments.

SC-2000 self-service kiosk

Experience Havis’ top-of-the-line self-service kiosks, bringing the proven quality of Havis in-vehicle solutions into correctional and courthouse settings with a comprehensive, modular design.

Transport and storage solutions

Discover Havis’ trusted K9 transport systems built for officer and K9 safety, modular storage solutions that maximize organization and accessibility, and prisoner transport options engineered for peace of mind.

Visit Havis at booth #541

Join Havis at IACP 2025 to explore how our solutions help law enforcement professionals go above and beyond every day.

Learn more at www.havis.com/IACP