Havis introduces docking solutions for Getac UX10

WARMINSTER, Pa.,– Havis, Inc., is pleased to announce the release of its new tablet docking series for the Getac UX10 Tablet. Havis, a leading designer and manufacturer of in-vehicle mobile working solutions, is excited to continue developing products with Getac.

The Getac UX10 Tablet is a versatile and cost-effective device that drives performance on any job.

“This is an innovative continuation of the Havis-Getac partnership,” said David Skiver, Program Manager for Connectivity at Havis. “The UX10 supports mobile computing in a wide range of applications, and we’re excited to provide a safe and dependable docking solution for those users.”

The Havis UX10 dock ensures portable performance for the tablet in the most demanding environments like public safety, utility services, material handling, industrial manufacturing, and more. It preserves access to the tablet’s key features like control buttons, communication ports, front-facing camera, and stylus while the tablet is docked.

The dock supports a variety of Getac accessories like rotating hand strap, hard handle, RFID reader, smart card reader, and extended battery.

It also features bottom-access port replication with integrated strain relieving features to minimize the footprint while providing simple, safe, and secure connectivity to essential peripherals. A lock and key are supplied for peace-of-mind and theft deterrence, and it is available with a pass-through antenna and external power supply options.

From vehicle-specific consoles to unique device mounts to K9 transport systems and more, Havis offers a dash-to-trunk line of purpose-built and innovative solutions that provide extreme officer protection.

