Double Mount Weapons System from Setina Manufacturing

The Setina BodyGuard Double Mount Weapon System is designed to offer you weapon flexibility. The double mounting system provides quick, easy access to your shotguns, automatic weapons or less than lethal guns. The space saver mounting system is recessed between the front seats, away from passengers and airbags. The weapon system is also available for standard partitions.

Features:

Quick, Easy Access

Easy Installation

Space-Saver Recess Design (Optional)

One or Two Weapons can be Mounted

Designed to Fit Small and Large Gun Locks

Electric Gun Locks with Key Lock Override

Includes 10 Second Timer with Push Button Switch

Universal Butt Plate Fits Most Weapons

Center Conduit for Easy Wiring

Rugged Powder-Coated Finish

For Shotguns:

Fits Most Shotguns up to 21" Barrel

Easy Installation to Framework of Setina BodyGuard Partitions

Quick, Easy Access by Electric Solenoid Actuated Release

Manual Key Lock Override in the Event of Electrical Failure

For more information contact Setina Manufacturing at www.setina.com or call 800-426-2627