Double Mount Weapons System from Setina Manufacturing

For Immediate Release
The Setina BodyGuard Double Mount Weapon System is designed to offer you weapon flexibility. The double mounting system provides quick, easy access to your shotguns, automatic weapons or less than lethal guns. The space saver mounting system is recessed between the front seats, away from passengers and airbags. The weapon system is also available for standard partitions.
Features:
- Quick, Easy Access
- Easy Installation
- Space-Saver Recess Design (Optional)
- One or Two Weapons can be Mounted
- Designed to Fit Small and Large Gun Locks
- Electric Gun Locks with Key Lock Override
- Includes 10 Second Timer with Push Button Switch
- Universal Butt Plate Fits Most Weapons
- Center Conduit for Easy Wiring
- Rugged Powder-Coated Finish
- Fits Most Shotguns up to 21" Barrel
- Easy Installation to Framework of Setina BodyGuard Partitions
- Quick, Easy Access by Electric Solenoid Actuated Release
- Manual Key Lock Override in the Event of Electrical Failure
For more information contact Setina Manufacturing at www.setina.com or call 800-426-2627