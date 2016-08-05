CVE Wheel/Axle Scales Unit from OPS Public Safety

OPS Public Safety introduces it’s all new CVE Wheel/Axle Scales Unit specifically designed for Commercial Vehicle Enforcement. Engineered for the Ford Explorer, it holds four scales, gear and rifles. Manufactured of heavy gauge aluminum with available features that include a 10''H X 35''W X 20''D Storage drawer with heavy duty 200 lbs. ball bearing slides, a 36-inch-deep drivers side storage compartment, an anti-skid top surface with perimeter cargo rail, durable anti-skid rubber in drawer bottom and side compartment. The detachable scale compartment has Teflon slide rails. To access the spare tire, simply unfasten and remove the scale compartment. The base and brackets utilize OEM bolt holes that eliminates drilling for installation. An optional barrier is available. www.OPSPublicSafety.com