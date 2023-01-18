New Havis lockable under-seat storage box for Dodge Ram trucks

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis, Inc., a leading designer, and manufacturer of in-vehicle mobile working solutions for the public safety and utility sectors, is pleased to introduce the new Lockable Under-Seat 2-Piece Storage Box for Dodge Ram trucks.

“We are excited to launch an under-seat storage option for Ram trucks that allows mobile workers to store mission-critical items securely,” says Brett Young, Havis National Sales Manager for Public Safety.

The C-SBX-106 features a 14-gauge steel box for secure storage that is compatible with 2020-2023 Dodge Ram 2500 & 3500 Crew Cab Pickup Trucks. This storage solution features driver and passenger side boxes with low-profile lids that latch that lock with included keys.

“Another key differentiating factor for Havis’s Under-Seat Storage Box is that customers have the option to purchase storage boxes individually to customize their storage solution,” adds Sam Barall, Havis Director of Sales for Enterprise.

Users can complete an easy, no-drill installation in minutes by mounting to the factory holes and can utilize cut-outs for wire routing.

For more information, visit www.havis.com.

