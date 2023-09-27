TruckVault releases new product for pickup trucks: TruckGlide

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — TruckVault®, a leader in truck bed solutions, released TruckGlideTM, a new gliding cargo accessory for TruckVault® secure storage systems.

Previewed at the Law Enforcement Operations Conference and Trade Show in August 2023, TruckGlideTM currently boasts a 1,500 lb. payload capacity and extends fully. Released in both half and full widths, this new pickup truck storage solution will assist consumers who regularly access gear stored toward the back of the truck bed.

TruckGlideTM product listings are available at:

Anders Gidlund, TruckVault® CEO, proudly confirmed the TruckGlideTM is “built by Americans, with American steel, in America.”

TruckGlideTM compliments the pre-existing product lines: Covered Bed LineTM and All Weather LineTM by TruckVault®. The products sit atop or beside a TruckVault® drawer system and fill the length of the truck bed. The manufacturer builds each bed glide to order, based on the intended truck bed specifications.

About TruckVault Inc.

TruckVault® has built secure in-vehicle storage solutions over the last 25 years for sportsmen, law enforcement, and commercial use. Recognized as a leader in firearms safety, TruckVault® proudly holds the titles of Safety Product of the Year in 2004 and 2006, and 2008 Cygnus Innovation Award recipient. With locations in Sedro-Woolley, WA and Mount Jackson, VA, TruckVault continues leading its category in secure, in-vehicle storage with innovative designs and customizable components.