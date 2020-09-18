Westin Public Safety Division introduces new R5 XD Nerf Step Bars

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — Step up with Westin’s R5 XD Nerf Step Bars! Engineered to provide drivers and passengers with easier vehicle access by dropping the actual step surface a full 3 inches lower to the ground. The R5 XD also features a broad 5” wide step area with oversized step pads to gain added traction and safety and give your truck the function and stylized look it deserves.

R5 XD Nerf Step Bars are designed to custom fit your truck and come complete with driver’s side bars, passenger side bars and vehicle specific mount kit. R5 XD Nerf Step Bars mount directly to your vehicle’s rocker panel and include injection molded bracket covers for a clean, high-end appearance. Tested, and engineered in the USA, and built with the highest grade corrosion resistant materials R5 XD steps are available in either polished stainless steel backed by a lifetime warranty, or a black powder coated aluminum backed by a three-year warranty.

You can also upgrade your new R5 XD Step bars with an optional R5 LED Light Kit sold separately (part no. 28-51003). Get a boost with Westin’s R5 XD Nerf Step Bars, available wherever premium Westin Products are sold.

