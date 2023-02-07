Setina Celebrates 60 Years

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Setina Manufacturing, a leading producer of law enforcement vehicle equipment for agencies worldwide, celebrates a big milestone…60 years of serving law enforcement. Founded in 1963 by John R. Setina, a Vehicle Repair Specialist with the Washington State Patrol, John recognized the need for officer protection while transporting prisoners, as well as the need to reinforce the vehicle in the event of an accident (the original police partition was born). Today, Terry Setina (President) and Judy Setina (Vice President) bring more than 40 years of experience as they oversee and manage an expanded product line which includes push bumpers, fender guards, police bike racks, skid plates, partitions, firearm mounting, transport seating, door guards, window barriers, cargo storage and K9. Congratulations Setina! For more information, visit www.setina.com.