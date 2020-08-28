TruckVault releases new Drone Responder Line

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — In the past couple years as more public safety agencies implement drone technology as part of their operations, the demand for secure storage for drone equipment has steadily increased. TruckVault’s engineers have been hard at work coming up with an entire line of designs dedicated to the safe storage and operation of drone equipment. We’re excited to announce that our Drone Responder Line is finally out!

We have seven different designs in our Drone Responder Line to offer solutions for a variety of needs. These designs range from a simple 1 Drawer Magnum height TruckVault system meant to serve as a basic secure storage solution to a full command center equipped with a monitor, power package, radio panel and pull-out table.

Click here to see the Drone Responder Line.

