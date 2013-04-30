Zero Motorcycles Moves Headquarters To New Location To Meet Growing Global Demand

- Zero Continues Growth in Scotts Valley and Expands Operations by 26 Percent -

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., – Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in the electric motorcycle industry, announces they have recently moved their corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility to a new location in Scotts Valley, Calif. The new 47,000 sq. ft. facility is almost 26 percent larger than Zero Motorcycles’ previous headquarters and is better suited for manufacturing. The move will provide Zero with a powerful competitive advantage in a quickly advancing industry, by not only by expanding its manufacturing capability but by also keeping engineering and manufacturing teams working together in one location. The new headquarters is located nearby Zero Motorcycles’ previous headquarters in Scotts Valley, Calif. While many companies look outside of the United States to develop and build products as demand increases, Zero is proud to continue to support the local communities of Scotts Valley and Santa Cruz.

“Zero Motorcycles has experienced exceptional growth and advancements over the past three years,” states Richard Walker, CEO of Zero Motorcycles. “The all-new 2013 model line-up is generating significant interest among consumers and fleet managers alike and this new location will provide the company with much more flexibility to respond to this increasing level of interest throughout the remainder of 2013 and in coming years. The layout of the new location is much better suited to manufacturing and should allow us to scale rapidly as demand increases, not to mention provide a much nicer working environment for our staff.”

Zero Motorcycles is benefitting not only from growth in consumer demand, but also from a strong interest for fleet applications. In addition, Zero’s revolutionary powertrain is gaining recognition from other OEMs around the world. Zero Motorcycles’ new headquarters will enable the company to continue to advance their innovative technology and maintain their reputation as leaders in the electric motorcycle industry. Located near Santa Cruz, Calif., the new headquarters is located at 380 El Pueblo Road in Scotts Valley, Calif.

