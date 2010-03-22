Major Police Supply Introduces the Launch of its Newly Re-Designed e-Commerce Site!

The Northeast’s premier emergency equipment supply and installation company, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redisigned e-commerce site, majorpolicesupply.com. The site makes it convenient for police officers, emergency responders, and fleet vehicle managers to quickly find and purchase upfit parts for their vehicles.

As a 20-year veterin in the emergency equipment business, Major Police Supply makes the equipment preferred by some of the largest police departments in the U.S., available to officers on a national scale. The new site design has a brand new look, but more importantly, it has made the emergency equipment search and procurement process easier. Qualified buyers can quickly identify and purchase the poducts they need via the manufacturer’s part number, or by browsing the brand, industry, or type of equipment categories.

About Major Police Supply:

Major Police Supply Vehicle Supply has been providing police departments and fleet managers throughout the northeast with vehicular upfits for over twenty years. As the authorized dealer for over thirty industry-preferred equipment manufacturers, Major Police equips department fleets with lightbars, strobes, flashers, sirens, equipment consoles, prisoner seats, radar signs, mobile cameras, and more.

For further information about Major Police Supply please contact Eileen Barbian at 954-428-1796. The company web site address is http://www.majorpolicesupply.com.