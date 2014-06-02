Segway Launches SE-3 Patroller, A Three-Wheel Transportation Device for the Public Safety Market

Bedford, New Hampshire – Segway Inc. (Segway), the world’s leading

provider of electric personal transportation launches its SE-3 Patroller, a three-wheel device

for the public safety market, at a base MSRP of $11,999.

“Our goal was to bring a feature-rich, quality-made three-wheel vehicle to law enforcement

and public safety customers at a competitive price,” said Rod Keller, President, Segway.

“Based on Segway’s reputation for innovative design and quality workmanship, we anticipate

the market’s reception to the SE-3 Patroller to be very strong.”

The Segway SE-3 Patroller

The SE-3 Patroller is a natural extension of Segway’s Patroller product line. It’s an ideal

match for applications that require a larger vehicle, which can display a more visible and

obvious security and community relations presence (even in a parked position without a rider

aboard), or that require a rider to frequently mount and dismount the vehicle during a patrol.

The SE-3 Patroller is powered by multiple rechargeable Lithium Ion batteries that can be

charged at any standard electrical outlet or swapped out for replacement batteries to allow

for continuous use. This new three-wheel product features independent direct rear wheel

drive, can travel in reverse and turn in a very tight radius. It also includes rugged Whelen

emergency lights, headlight, brake light, siren and lockable storage. The SE-3 Patroller is

also equipped with a 4.3” color display that is sunlight-readable. It provides the rider with

vibrant, easy-to-understand operational data including speed, battery life and distance

travelled.

“Police and security customers will appreciate the SE-3’s overall design and specific

features. It will bring enhanced visibility and versatility to community policing and security

patrol programs,” said Chip MacDonald, General Manager of Global Patrol, Government

Business and Robotics, Segway. “They’ll be equally pleased with the product’s reliability and

access to Segway’s world-class international service network.”

Availability

Contact Segway at 603.222.6000 or patrollersales@segway.com to place your SE-3

Patroller order today. Segway anticipates that initial shipments will begin in June. For more

information and detailed product specifications, visit www.segway.com/patrol.

About Segway

Segway Inc., based in Bedford, New Hampshire, is the world’s leading provider of personal

electric transportation. Its international network currently includes more than 250 distributor,

dealer and experience center retail points in 80 countries.