Segway Launches SE-3 Patroller, A Three-Wheel Transportation Device for the Public Safety Market
Bedford, New Hampshire – Segway Inc. (Segway), the world’s leading
provider of electric personal transportation launches its SE-3 Patroller, a three-wheel device
for the public safety market, at a base MSRP of $11,999.
“Our goal was to bring a feature-rich, quality-made three-wheel vehicle to law enforcement
and public safety customers at a competitive price,” said Rod Keller, President, Segway.
“Based on Segway’s reputation for innovative design and quality workmanship, we anticipate
the market’s reception to the SE-3 Patroller to be very strong.”
The Segway SE-3 Patroller
The SE-3 Patroller is a natural extension of Segway’s Patroller product line. It’s an ideal
match for applications that require a larger vehicle, which can display a more visible and
obvious security and community relations presence (even in a parked position without a rider
aboard), or that require a rider to frequently mount and dismount the vehicle during a patrol.
The SE-3 Patroller is powered by multiple rechargeable Lithium Ion batteries that can be
charged at any standard electrical outlet or swapped out for replacement batteries to allow
for continuous use. This new three-wheel product features independent direct rear wheel
drive, can travel in reverse and turn in a very tight radius. It also includes rugged Whelen
emergency lights, headlight, brake light, siren and lockable storage. The SE-3 Patroller is
also equipped with a 4.3” color display that is sunlight-readable. It provides the rider with
vibrant, easy-to-understand operational data including speed, battery life and distance
travelled.
“Police and security customers will appreciate the SE-3’s overall design and specific
features. It will bring enhanced visibility and versatility to community policing and security
patrol programs,” said Chip MacDonald, General Manager of Global Patrol, Government
Business and Robotics, Segway. “They’ll be equally pleased with the product’s reliability and
access to Segway’s world-class international service network.”
Availability
Contact Segway at 603.222.6000 or patrollersales@segway.com to place your SE-3
Patroller order today. Segway anticipates that initial shipments will begin in June. For more
information and detailed product specifications, visit www.segway.com/patrol.
About Segway
Segway Inc., based in Bedford, New Hampshire, is the world’s leading provider of personal
electric transportation. Its international network currently includes more than 250 distributor,
dealer and experience center retail points in 80 countries.