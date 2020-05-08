Lenco Armored Vehicles to donate nearly $300,000 worth of personal protective equipment to first responders

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Lenco Armored Vehicles, manufacturer of tactical armored security vehicles for law enforcement, fire and rescue and government entities worldwide since 1981, today announced their donation of nearly $300,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to first responders working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been manufacturing armored vehicles that protect first responders for decades,” said Lenny Light, Vice President of Lenco. “Given these are our core customers, we felt a special responsibility to support them as they work to ensure the safety of our community.”

Altogether, the donations add up to nearly $300,000 of PPE, including sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and spray, respirators, masks, eyewear, gloves, protective clothing and power air respirator supplies. Total pieces of equipment donated by Lenco are well over 35,000.

The first responder recipients of the PPE include:

Regional fire departments (Dalton, Lanesborough, Pittsfield and Richmond)

Regional police departments (Dalton, Lanesborough and Pittsfield)

County Ambulance (Pittsfield)

Action Ambulance (Pittsfield)

The emergency room of Berkshire Medical Center (Pittsfield)

“For our first responders, PPE is a lifesaving necessity,” said Pittsfield Fire Department chief Thomas Sammons, “Lenco’s incredibly generous donation supports our work on the front lines of the pandemic response, giving our men and women greater protection.”

Pittsfield Police Department chief Michael Wynn agreed on the importance of PPE. “Keeping our first responders safe and healthy means we can do more work in the fight against COVID-19, allowing us to serve greater numbers of our community at a particularly tough moment in history. We’re grateful to Lenco for this donation.”

“In our manufacturing of armored vehicles,” said Light, “we’ve been listening to the needs of first responders since day one. During this challenging time, when the world is depending on first responders more than ever, we knew we had to do our part. We’re happy to help, and we thank first responders for their continued courageous work.”

