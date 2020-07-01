Polaris commercial strengthens customer support in changing environment

MINNEAPOLIS – Polaris Commercial and its dealers have reengineered the customer experience to meet businesses where they are at today. Together they’ve launched new accessories, grant assistance, financing and leasing, contactless support, and new virtual shopping to keep professionals moving forward. To meet customer demand, Polaris has continued to manufacture vehicles in the U.S., and service support lines are open. Polaris has always been agile, innovative, and a customer centric company, and these times are no different.

Pro XD Occupant Divider Kits

Pro XD utility task vehicles can now be equipped with divider kits to help minimize direct contact between occupants. Polaris engineered the kits with clear, marine-grade vinyl to be durable for the job site and minimize impact on visibility. Installation and removal is straight-forward with no special tools required for the sturdy straps and snaps that secure the occupant divider to the vehicle frame. The occupant divider kits are available for two and four-seat Pro XD vehicles, with the four-seat kit containing a front and rear divider as well as side-by-side dividers for both the front and rear seats.

Grants

Polaris has a history of helping organizations that serve our community and recognizes the important role grants play in funding. They’ve strengthened this commitment through a grant assistant program geared toward state and local government, and educational customers. https://bit.ly/PolarisGrants

Special Financing Options

Various financing and leasing options for Pro XD, Taylor-Dunn and GEM commercial vehicles have been introduced. Commercial customers can receive 12 months no interest financing when buying a new Pro XD, Taylor-Dunn or GEM, or a $500 rebate when buying a new GEM before July 15, 2020. Lease and loan durations of 36- to 60-months are available. https://commercial.polaris.com/en-us/special-offers/

Contactless Shopping, Service and Support

Electronic forms of shopping, service and support have always been available, but even more so now with an increased emphasis toward expanding alternatives to in-person options. The Polaris.com/Commercial website continues to be a resource for customers with Find & Compare shopping tools, product specs and Build & Quote virtual shopping for Pro XD and GEM to build new vehicles online. Customers can contact Polaris for service support by filling out a contact us form at https://commercial.polaris.com/en-us/contact-us/, or call 800-239-3627 to speak with a service representative directly.

Backed by 65 years of Polaris innovation, Polaris Commercial offers a comprehensive line of durable, versatile and customizable work vehicle solutions for transporting people and hauling equipment in urban environments and industry applications. GEM, Pro XD, Taylor-Dunn and RANGER vehicles are engineered with the customer’s needs in mind to be dependable, safe, sustainable and to increase productivity. The dedicated and specialized employees of Polaris Commercial provide end customers with simple purchasing processes based on individual needs, dedicated customer support and a worldwide network of dealers for localized service.

Editor Note: For high-resolution images, video and data sheets, please visit https://bit.ly/2YNYdmd or contact Katie Paulson, katie@kp-publicrelations.com.

Polaris Commercial | Polaris.com/Commercial