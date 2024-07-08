Muscle Shoals (Ala.) Police purchase (14) Active Shooter Entry Kits through ADECA grant

PRESS RELEASE

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Patriot3 and Rapid Assault Tools have recently delivered (14) of their Active Shooter Entry Kits to the Muscle Shoals Police Department in Alabama with the assistance of Blaze Defense Systems out of Pelham, AL. Each standard Entry Kit includes (3) 20” Entry Tools (Prybar, Sledge Hammer, and Bolt Cutters) from Rapid Assault Tools and Patriot3’s MINUTEMAN 2 Folding Ballistic Shield (MINUTEMAN 3 optional).

The kits were pursued by Muscle Shoals to help further increase their patrol and SRO officers overall safety and capability to protect their community.

MSPD stated: “The Muscle Shoals Police Department has been awarded a $50,000 ADECA grant for the purchase of First Responder Entry Kits. The kits contain entry tools and a ballistic shield that will be used in potentially dangerous situations when officers need added protection and the ability to safely gain entry into a space. The 14 kits will be distributed to patrol officers and schools resource officers.

“Our officers deserve the best equipment and training available to safely protect our community and schools. We place high value on making sure we have the best at MSPD in everything we do” – Chief Clint Reck

We would like to thank Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for awarding our department this grant.”

ADECA News Release here