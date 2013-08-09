Lenco Industries Completes 88 Unit Morocco Tactical Vehicle Contract

Lenco Industries, Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of armored police vehicles, recently completed delivery of 88 BearCat® armored vehicles to the Moroccan Auxiliary Forces. The BearCat® is part of Lenco’s line of light and medium armored response vehiclLenco Industries, Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of armored police vehicles, recently completed delivery of 88 BearCat® armored vehicles to the Moroccan Auxiliary Forces. The BearCat® is part of Lenco’s line of light and medium armored response vehicles, which are used by hundreds of Specialized Tactical teams in the United States and abroad.

With military grade armor materials, an open floor plan and a powerful 4×4 system, the BearCat® can easily accommodate 10 to 12 operators across rugged terrain. The BearCat can also reach speeds up to 90 Mph (145 Kph) for rapid response in critical incidents. Due to its ease of use, low maintenance costs, and innovative designs, the BearCat® is becoming an increasingly popular alternative to up-armored military vehicles around the globe.

The Moroccan Auxiliary Forces order included 5 different BearCat® variants, designed to address a variety of mission profiles. The BearCat® Riot Control model, which is specifically designed for international police forces, was among the variants. This BearCat® model is equipped with a heavy-duty hydraulic plow capable of moving cars, debris, and other barriers. The BearCat Riot Control variant also has protective screens on all windows and lights, fire suppression capabilities and several non-lethal options for hostile riot conditions. The remaining BearCat variants delivered to Morocco included Troop Transport, Communications, Convoy Protection and SWAT.

The Lenco BearCat APC is built on a commercially available chassis, which allows for warranty-covered repairs with maintenance and parts replacement through OEM dealers and truck centers. This greatly reduces lifecycle maintenance costs and training expenses when compared with specialized military vehicles. The armored trucks for the order were manufactured at Lenco’s primary facility in Pittsfield, MA.

About Lenco Industries, Inc.

Lenco Industries designs and manufactures armored tactical vehicles for Law Enforcement, Military and Government agencies located throughout the United States and allied nations around the globe. Lenco vehicles are trusted every day to protect our nation’s defenders and first responders in safeguarding our domestic homeland security, as well as downrange in hostile regions such as Iraq and Afghanistan. Lenco’s client base includes hundreds of Law Enforcement Special Response teams, including the Los Angeles Police, LA Sheriff SEB, Boston PD and the New York Police Department. Lenco is also a proud supplier to the US State Department, Department of Energy, US Air Force Global Strike Command, FBI, US Marshals and many other high profile federal agencies. Lenco’s product line includes the BearCat and larger BEAR armored vehicles, with several variants of each including the MedCat, BombCat, Riot Control, VIP and MRAP blast protected vehicles. For more information, visit www.LencoArmor.com.

