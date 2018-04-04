Acquisition to expand image enhancement and processing capabilities for Cubic Mission Solutions

SAN DIEGO — Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced the acquisition of MotionDSP, a leading provider of advanced image processing software for public safety, security and government applications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MotionDSP further enhances Cubic Mission Solutions’ (CMS) capabilities in real-time video processing.

MotionDSP enhances the quality of real-time videos, while servicing a wide variety of industries including military, law enforcement, oil and gas, forestry, inspection services, energy and transportation. MotionDSP’s solutions include a full suite of software processing capabilities for video and redaction, supporting both desktop and cloud deployments.

“We are pleased to welcome MotionDSP and its employees to our growing Cubic family,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cubic Corporation. “MotionDSP will be a synergistic addition to our CMS business as we continue to build on our strategy through business acquisitions for maximum growth and return to our shareholders.”

“The addition of MotionDSP’s technology will enrich our solution offering,” said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. “Also, we look forward to leveraging MotionDSP’s position in Public Safety and other markets as new growth adjacencies for Cubic.”

MotionDSP’s software leverages advanced detection, tracking and geospatial processing capabilities to help users better understand their videos. MotionDSP solutions improve visual fidelity and automation of tasks with computer vision algorithms.

About MotionDSP

MotionDSP is an award-winning small business headquartered in Silicon Valley making advanced image processing and computer vision software. MotionDSP was recently acquired by Cubic Corporation, and is now part of their TeraLogics LLC subsidiary. Over the last 13 years, we’ve stayed true to our mission of helping customers extract critical information from their videos in a wide variety of industries including military, law enforcement, oil and gas, forestry, inspection services, energy, transportation and more.