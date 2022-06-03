Second Generation Handheld Raman Analyzer from Rigaku Analytical Devices Chosen as Part of the U.S. JPEO CBRND Program to Modernize the Military’s DR SKO Systems

Courtesy Photo

Wilmington, MA – Rigaku Analytical Devices, a U.S.-based leading pioneer of handheld 1064 nm-Raman based spectrometers, is pleased to announce the Rigaku ResQ CQL 1064 nm Raman analyzer has been accepted for chemical identification as part of the U.S. Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO CBRND) Program to modernize the military’s Dismounted Reconnaissance Sets, Kits and Outfits (DR SKO) systems. The DR SKO System Modernization program deploys new and improved kits of technology to Department of Defense (DoD) locations around the world for characterization of suspected chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) hazards.

Rigaku’s original handheld 1064 nm Raman-based analyzer, the ResQ, was selected into this program in 2019 as part of a tech refresh program led by the DoD’s JPEO-CBRND Program. Following extensive head-to-head evaluations of a variety of technologies, Rigaku’s portfolio was chosen based on its accuracy, ease of use, ruggedness, and features.

The Rigaku ResQ CQL analyzer was launched in 2018, and offers users advanced analytical chemical analysis in a new, tactical form factor. Rigaku’s 1064 nm Raman-based technology is in use by first responders, border protection, law enforcement, and the military located around the world for identifying chemical threats – such as explosives, chemical warfare agents (CWAs), precursor chemicals, household hazardous chemicals, narcotics, and more.

Unique features to the Rigaku product line include 4C Technology which monitors individual results for precursors that could be used in recipes to manufacture greater threats. The optional QuickDetect Mode allows for the detection of non-visible amounts of a substance based on automated colorimetric technology available on-board the ResQ CQL. This provides both detection and identification on one device – not available on any other Raman analyzer.

“Rigaku is at the forefront of chemical threat analysis,” said Bree Allen, President of Rigaku Analytical Devices. “The ResQ CQL represents the next advancement in our product portfolio, and we are proud it will be part of the new chemical response toolkits used by our defense forces.

The ResQ CQL analyzer is supported by Rigaku’s global sales and support distribution channels, offering 24/7 Reachback support, library updates and software upgrades for the life of the analyzer.

For more information on the ResQ CQL, please visit www.rigakuanalytical.com

About Rigaku Analytical Devices

Rigaku Analytical Devices is leading with innovation to pioneer a portfolio of handheld and portable spectroscopic analyzers for use in public health and safety, scientific and academic study, recycling and reuse of metal alloys, and to ensure the quality of key metal alloy components in critical industries. We strive to deliver quality, reliability and engaged expertise to our customers with our advanced product and capabilities and are dedicated to continual product development efforts to deliver mission critical enhancements to performance and functionality and reliable, cost-effective solutions for end users. Our rugged products operate on an open architecture platform and deliver unparalleled accuracy and support for rapid lab-quality results any time, any place.