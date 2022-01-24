Things Police See Podcast with Special Guest Michael Brown

Listen in on the conversation with Rigaku’s Michael W. Brown and Steve Gould from Things Police See.

Michael shares his experiences as an officer and DEA agent stationed around the world, including those that were most impactful on his life and career. Michael discusses putting Rigaku’s handheld Raman analyzers to work identifying precursors, narcotics, and more.

About Things Police See Podcast

Former Massachusetts police officer, Steve Gould, interviews a variety of Law enforcement officers about their most intense moments on the job. Shocking moments, humorous moments and terrifying moments are recalled by the officers that experienced them. You couldn’t make these stories up if you tried!