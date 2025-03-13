OHD launches AeroFit respirator fit testing device

PRESS RELEASE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — OHD announces the official launch of the AeroFit respirator fit testing device, set to enhance fit testing in occupational health and safety. OHD is now the only global manufacturer offering both quantitative fit testing technologies represented in every regulation internationally. This advancement allows OHD to serve all fit testing customers by providing a solution for disposable respirators.

The AeroFit provides an unparalleled user experience for fit testing disposable and elastomeric respirators. Designed with precision and simplicity in mind, its standout features include:

Interactive Testing Experience: Step-by-step animations and instructions streamline the fit testing process.

Preloaded Respirator Lists: Automatically pairs respirators with appropriate protocols and technology.

Silent Operation (Patent Pending): Eliminates the noise associated with competitive products for a silent, more user-friendly experience.

Particle Generation Management (Patent Pending): Ensures particle count control for consistent testing environments.

Automated Daily Verification: Simplifies compliance and eliminates the need for traditional HEPA filters with a built-in zero port.

Unlimited Onboard Data Storage: Securely store records onboard for seamless data management.

OHD’s introduction of the AeroFit brings a significantly improved user experience compared to existing CNC solutions. AeroFit establishes OHD as the global leader in respirator fit testing.

AeroFit is tailored for a wide range of industries, including healthcare, occupational health clinics, and industrial hygiene. By providing an efficient solution for N95 and disposable respirators, as well as elastomeric respirators, AeroFit improves the overall user experience with features designed specifically with the end-user in mind.

To discover how AeroFit can transform your fit testing process, visit ohdglobal.com to explore its features and request a demo.

About OHD

OHD specializes in Occupational Health, Safety and Industrial Hygiene instrumentation and software to help protect employees’ health and manage occupational risks. With innovative solutions like the QuantiFit2 and the new AeroFit, OHD remains committed to delivering world-class products and services to its customers worldwide.