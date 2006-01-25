Aramsco Introduces...Lector HD Tracked Tactical Robot
http://www.police1.com/ad/?id=71647&from=71717 SPECIFICATIONS
Dimensions:
Height: 12 inches
Length: 26 inches
Width: 20 inches
Weight: 40-65 pounds (depending on load out)
Video System:
Pan/Tilt Low Light IR Video
2.4 Microwave Transmitter (4 channel selectable)
Range: 1 Mile LOS
Vehicle Operating Range:
1200 feet (extendable to 6 miles LOS)
Operating Time on Vehicle: 2+ hours
Video Operating Time: up to 8 hours
Operational 16 or 32 channel expansion module and a FR amplifier module option to increase the robots range to 6 miles.
Chassis:
Tracked anodized Aluminum Chassis with the ability to handle rough terrain and climb common household stairs.
Contact Information
Barry Horvitz
(832) 256-8793
Email: bhorvitz@aramsco.com
Website: www.aramsco.com