Aramsco Introduces...Lector HD Tracked Tactical Robot

Dimensions:

Height: 12 inches

Length: 26 inches

Width: 20 inches

Weight: 40-65 pounds (depending on load out)



Video System:

Pan/Tilt Low Light IR Video

2.4 Microwave Transmitter (4 channel selectable)

Range: 1 Mile LOS



Vehicle Operating Range:

1200 feet (extendable to 6 miles LOS)

Operating Time on Vehicle: 2+ hours

Video Operating Time: up to 8 hours

Operational 16 or 32 channel expansion module and a FR amplifier module option to increase the robots range to 6 miles.



Chassis:

Tracked anodized Aluminum Chassis with the ability to handle rough terrain and climb common household stairs.



Contact Information

Barry Horvitz

(832) 256-8793

Email: bhorvitz@aramsco.com

Website: www.aramsco.com

