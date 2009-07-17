Lion’s ERS Offers the Latest in CBRN Response to Chem-Bio First Responders

Dayton, OH – Lion Apparel, the global innovative leader in garments that protect against chemical, biological and radiological (CBRN) threats, introduces the latest addition to its line of chem-bio protective garments with the ERS (Extended Response Suit). The ERS is certified to the NFPA 1994, Class 3 standard (2007 Edition) and provides protection against CBRN threats as well as other toxic industrial chemicals (TICs), toxic industrial materials (TIMs) and chemical warfare agents (CWAs).

Featuring GORE® CHEMPAK® Selectively Permeable Fabric, the lightweight, one-piece ERS coverall is easily donned and can be worn for up to eight hours, allowing extended response time for complex chembio incidents.

What makes Lion’s ERS garment different from other extended response suits on the market?

“We chose the GORE® CHEMPAK® Ultra Barrier G9492 Glove System instead of the rubber glove option offered by our competitors to maximize protection. This also allows for a higher level of dexterity and a tactile feel,” said Tom Martin, Lion’s director of business development. “In addition, we incorporated an air-tight zipper, which is an upgrade to the water-rated zipper found in other comparable garments.”

Lion’s ERS features fully sealed seams, meaning there’s no need for taping, and has an approximate 10-year shelf life with its non-carbon based technology.

For more about Lion’s chem-bio line of products, visit http://www.lionapparel.com/cbrn.shtml.