Webinar: How to fix the police hiring pipeline

➡️ Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Agencies nationwide are investing more time and effort into recruitment — yet qualified candidates continue to disappear somewhere between first contact and the academy.

The problem isn’t motivation or messaging. It’s the pipeline.

In this Police1 webinar, San Francisco Police Department Captain Sean Frost and research expert Jenn Rineer, Ph.D., join Policing Matters podcast host Jim Dudley to examine where agencies lose candidates, why those losses are often misdiagnosed and which changes are improving outcomes.

You’ll hear how hiring timelines, testing sequences and early expectations influence who advances, who drops out and who stays. The discussion also explores realistic job previews and pre-academy readiness — all aimed at building a workforce designed for long-term service, not just academy entry.

For chiefs and city leaders, this session clarifies which hiring challenges stem from policy and process — and where leadership intervention has the greatest impact.

By attending this webinar, you will learn how to:



Identify where candidates drop out of the hiring pipeline and why

Improve hiring outcomes by increasing speed, clarity and process alignment

Reduce avoidable academy attrition through early preparation and expectation management

Expand viable candidate pathways without relying on gimmicks

Align recruitment decisions with long-term workforce stability

Who should attend



Police chiefs and command staff

Recruitment and hiring managers

HR and personnel leaders

City and county officials responsible for public safety staffing

Register now to hear what the data and the field agree on — and take away practical steps your agency can act on immediately.

Meet our panel

James Dudley is a 32-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department where he retired as deputy chief of the Patrol Bureau. He has served as the DC of Special Operations and Liaison to the Department of Emergency Management where he served as Event and Incident Commander for a variety of incidents, operations and emergencies. He has a Master’s degree in Criminology and Social Ecology from the University of California at Irvine. He is currently a member of the Criminal Justice faculty at San Francisco State University, consults on organizational assessments for LE agencies and hosts the Policing Matters podcast for Police1.

Captain Sean Frost has served in the San Francisco Police Department since 2005, currently serving as Captain of the Administration Bureau, Staff Services Division, leading SFPD’s recruitment efforts. Throughout his career he has worked in uniformed patrol and plainclothes investigative assignments, including the Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team (FRET), the violence reduction team, and the criminal investigations unit in the major crimes division. Sean has completed two master’s degrees, a Master of Science in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego, and a Master of Studies in Applied Criminology and Police Management from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. His research interests include analysis of stop data, crime reduction and the effectiveness of new technology in policing.

Jenn Rineer, Ph.D., is an expert in the health, well-being and performance of employees and organizations. As a director and research psychologist in RTI International’s Center for Justice Systems Research, she applies her academic and applied experience in industrial and organizational psychology and occupational health to workplace and workforce surveys, qualitative studies, employee trainings, evaluations and experimental research in criminal legal contexts. Her research focuses on worker health, job-related stress, engagement and inclusion, and organizational effectiveness.

Dr. Rineer led a Department of Justice-funded project to develop programs to reduce stress for law-enforcement officers across the United States. She was also the principal investigator on the NIJ-funded studies, From Research to Reality: Recruiting More Women into the Policing Profession and Real-World Engagement and Turnover Analysis to Inform New Solutions (RETAINS): An Evidence-Based Policing Workforce Study. Recently, Dr. Rineer led the Advancing Service-Oriented Policing through Inclusion, Relationship-building, & Engagement (ASPIRE) project, a training and technical assistance initiative funded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance. Prior to RTI, Dr. Rineer was the Career Pathways Research Fellow at Catalyst, Inc., and the Director of Research at the Center for Parental Leave Leadership.

➡️ Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

