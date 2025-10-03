Siren Introduces K9

PRESS RELEASE

GALWAY, Ireland — Siren today announced the launch of K9, a groundbreaking AI companion designed to transform the way investigators uncover threats and connections. Inspired by the legendary police dog, K9 is fast, dependable, and mission-focused, built to guard, protect, and serve those on the front lines of keeping communities and nations safe.

“K9 is more than an AI companion, it’s a loyal partner,” said Jeferson Zanim, Chief Product Officer at Siren. “We designed it to feel like a trusted colleague. Always ready, always reliable and focused on helping investigators cut through noise and find the answers that matter most.”

Growing demand for AI in investigations

Law enforcement agencies worldwide are moving quickly to adopt AI as threats become more complex. A recent survey found that 90% of law enforcement professionals support their agencies using AI in the US, with 89% believing it will help reduce crime and 65% saying it will improve productivity.

At the same time, Europol has warned that AI is “turbo-charging” organised crime across Europe, making it more urgent than ever for investigators to have trusted AI tools that keep pace with adversaries.

Built with the instincts of a guard dog

Unlike general AI assistants, K9 has been purpose-built for investigative work. Just like a working police dog, K9 is:

Loyal: always by the investigator’s side, enhancing human judgment without replacing it.

Fast: relentlessly scanning and analyzing data at speed, delivering insights when every second counts.

Dependable: never distracted, never tired, and always mission-ready.

Protective: surfacing threats and hidden connections to keep people, communities, and assets safe.

Mission-focused: designed specifically for law enforcement, national security, and commercial investigations.

AI features that matter

K9 integrates seamlessly into investigative workflows, making advanced search and analysis accessible to all investigators, not just technical experts.

Key features include:

Conversational graph analysis: Ask natural-language questions of complex link charts and receive immediate, explainable insights.

Automated investigative workflows: Launch cases such as burglary or trafficking with a single click, as K9 gathers suspects, incidents, and connections automatically.

Explainable AI: Every AI-driven action is auditable, traceable, and backed by verifiable data references, ensuring investigators remain in control.

AI-enhanced search and reporting: Translate foreign-language articles, summarize evidence, and generate structured reports — reducing hours of manual effort.

Investigator-first design

A defining feature of K9 is its explainability. Investigators can see exactly what data the AI drew from and verify conclusions with a single click. “One of the hardest things to solve was teaching K9 when to say no,” added Zanim. “It’s not about pleasing the user; it’s about protecting them by verifying conclusions and flagging uncertainties to avoid mistakes. That’s what makes K9 a trusted companion.”

“K9 represents years of research into human-centric investigative AI. Every insight it provides is traceable, every connection explainable. This transparency is what transforms AI from a black box into a trusted partner.” said Renaud Delbru Ph.D., Founder of Siren and AI Thought Leader. “K9 embodies Siren’s founding vision, transforming advanced AI research into practical tools for real-world investigations.”

Looking ahead

K9 is built to evolve as AI models advance, gaining stronger reasoning abilities and expanding its reach across investigative processes but its mission will remain to support investigators but never replace them.

With K9, Siren delivers not just a new feature, but a new standard in AI for investigations “Your loyal partner, uncovering connections that humans can’t see.”

About Siren

Siren is an all-in-one AI-driven investigation platform used by organizations to safeguard people, assets and networks. Siren links data from open source, vendors and classified sources allowing investigators to analyze risks, threats and crimes for the National Security, Public Safety, Fraud, and Compliance, and Cyber Threat communities. Siren’s patented technology is uniquely search based providing analysts with easy-to-use search, analytics, visualization and reporting capabilities at Enterprise scale and volume. For more information, visit www.siren.io.