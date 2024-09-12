Veritone supports universities, school campuses and public safety agencies in investigations

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER — Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced the deployment of its intelligent digital evidence management system, Veritone iDEMS, to assist universities, school campuses and public safety agencies in modernizing and streamlining investigations.

Veritone iDEMS is a comprehensive AI-powered solution that automates manual investigations and reduces the labor-intensive workflows associated with audio and video redaction. This system can be particularly valuable to universities and public agencies grappling with heightened security concerns and investigative demands, such as for campus protests and active shooter incidents. iDEMS is pivotal in modernizing and streamlining the investigation and prosecution processes of those involved in criminal activities during these events. The technology enhances the ability of universities and schools, such as Illinois State University, to comply with legal requirements and to better protect and serve students, faculty and communities with greater accuracy and speed.

“With the increasing complexity and volume of digital evidence, traditional methods of investigation and evidence management are no longer efficient,” said Jon Gacek, general manager, Veritone Public Sector.

“Our AI-powered iDEMS solution transforms how digital evidence is managed and analyzed, providing agencies with the tools they need to conduct efficient and effective investigations.” Jon Gacek

According to the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Evidence Management Systems (published January 30, 2024), “Digital evidence management systems (DEMSs) are now essential for the volume and diversity of digital artifacts collected and used in investigations and court proceedings.”

The foundation of iDEMS is Veritone Investigate, which provides a customizable user interface and serves as the central evidence hub to store, manage, analyze and share all digital evidence files. Investigate connects to any cloud or on-premise data source, such as 911 and video management systems, and ingests media files, including body-worn camera footage, surveillance footage and jailhouse calls. Investigators can leverage primary and advanced AI models to catalog and tag unstructured data within audio, video and PDF evidence files, leading to actionable insights. Investigate automatically runs and processes primary AI models such as transcription, object detection, facial detection and scene detection to help agencies search, discover and catalog the fundamental information needed to accelerate investigations.

