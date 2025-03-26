On demand: Smarter policing, stronger leadership: Why higher education matters for women in law enforcement

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

A college degree isn’t just about a diploma — it’s about becoming a stronger leader, making better decisions under pressure and proving you belong at the table. But how do you balance school with shift work, family and financial concerns?

Join Dr. Jeanette Loudy, a criminal justice professor and retired master police officer, as she cuts through the noise and breaks down exactly how higher education can work for you.

In this high-impact session, we’ll cover:

✅ How a degree can develop your career, from landing promotions to earning leadership roles.

✅ Why education gives female officers a tactical edge — better decision-making, stronger communication and a new level of confidence.

✅ How to juggle work, family and school — and actually make it manageable.

✅ Flexible degree programs and tuition assistance options specifically designed for first responders.

✅ How mentorship can help you level up — and where to find the right mentors to support your goals.

Don’t just wait for opportunities — create them. If you’re thinking about going back to school, this webinar will show you how to make it happen.

Multiple factors, including prior experience, geography and degree field, affect career outcomes. CSU does not guarantee a job, promotion, salary increase, eligibility for a position, or other career growth.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER

Dr. Jeanette Loudy (Dr. J.) is a full-time faculty member of Columbia Southern University College of Safety and Emergency Services. She is also the Faculty Advisor for CSU’s American Criminal Justice Association (ACJA) LAE. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Social and Criminal Justice with a specialization in Forensics from Ashford University, a master’s degree in criminal justice from Boston University, and a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Law and Public Policy from Walden University.

Dr. Jeanette Loudy

Dr. Loudy has 25 years of experience in law enforcement, retiring from the field in 2022. She has worked in various areas, including traffic and patrol, crash reconstruction, domestic and sexual assault investigations, and as a school resource officer; additionally, she was a member of Bristol Coalition with the Bristol Housing Authority, a board member at Abuse Alternatives for 2 years, a member of the Best Practices – Child Trauma Informed Committee, and part of the Fentanyl Task Force with BVPD And BVPS.

She has authored “Supporting Intervention for Adolescents of Incarcerated Parents in Rural Areas” and co-authored “Improving Recruitment: Strategies for Law Enforcement Agencies,” “The Importance of Mentoring Programs for Law Enforcement,” and “Improving Community Policing for Underserved Older Adults,” and participated in a webinar on “Building Resilient Communities” with other CSU faculty members. She has also participated in an e-book for Police1.com on “How A College Degree Improves Performance and Helps Female Officers Advance.”

She also instructs as an adjunct professor at Northern Virginia Community College Network and Colorado Christian University’s graduate program. She is a staff member and police instructor at the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy. Dr. Loudy is passionate about motivating and encouraging working adult students, promoting self-care and wellness for first responders, and is dedicated and eager to support intervention programs for disadvantaged youth affected by parental incarceration and prison re-entry programs.