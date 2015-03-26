Setina Manufacturing Releases “New Side Curtain Airbag Panels”

We we would like to share with you, the release of the latest Setina product innovation. We are proud to announce that we are now offering “Rigid, 1/4" Panels - Side Curtain Airbag Tested and Compliant”. Now immediately available for the following vehicles:

• Ford Interceptor Utility

• Ford Interceptor Sedan

• 2011-2015 Dodge Charger (XL Models Only at this time)

• 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe



You asked, we listened! The New Panels are constructed of the same 1/4" Polycarbonate which agencies loved and trusted on the Crown Victoria, but with innovative engineering for Airbag Compatibility.

There is no need to specify these new panels as this will be a running change, beginning immediately.

“The introduction of these new Law Enforcement Vehicles has been an exciting time for us all. New vehicles, new equipment, and new and unprecedented levels of product development. At the end of the day, our dedication to officer safety remains paramount.” Terry Setina, President