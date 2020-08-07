Setina Manufacturing introduces the Police Bike Rack

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Simple, easy and effective. The new Police Bike Rack by Setina Manufacturing is adjustable for nearly all bike types, collapsible for easy storage and universal for fitment on most Setina Push Bumpers.

FEATURES AND SPECIFICATIONS

Folding Design for quick, easy mounting, removal and storage

Low profile design

Eliminates the need for a second Bike Transport Vehicle

Easy “hassle free” bike loading

Mounts one or two bikes

Variable width frame adjustment for mounting all size bikes

Adjustable rubber cinch strap – eliminates bike movement

Adjustable anti-sway rubber coated bike cradles

Anti-rattle

Foam padded contact mount points

Easy tool free installation

Stainless steel fasteners

Seamless steel framework: 1” diameter x .095 wall thickness

Durable, black powder coated finish

Weight: 10 lbs.

MSRP: $249.00

About Setina Manufacturing The designers and original patent holders of police vehicle partitions, is known for its high quality police vehicle equipment and manufacturing of innovative, customized parts. We are proud to be the leader in the industry for over 40 years. Setina offers an unmatched reputation for quality, a history of innovation, and a record of outstanding reliability. Setina set the standard in the industry - often copied, never equaled.