Setina Manufacturing introduces the Police Bike Rack

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Simple, easy and effective. The new Police Bike Rack by Setina Manufacturing is adjustable for nearly all bike types, collapsible for easy storage and universal for fitment on most Setina Push Bumpers.
FEATURES AND SPECIFICATIONS
- Folding Design for quick, easy mounting, removal and storage
- Low profile design
- Eliminates the need for a second Bike Transport Vehicle
- Easy “hassle free” bike loading
- Mounts one or two bikes
- Variable width frame adjustment for mounting all size bikes
- Adjustable rubber cinch strap – eliminates bike movement
- Adjustable anti-sway rubber coated bike cradles
- Anti-rattle
- Foam padded contact mount points
- Easy tool free installation
- Stainless steel fasteners
- Seamless steel framework: 1” diameter x .095 wall thickness
- Durable, black powder coated finish
- Weight: 10 lbs.
MSRP: $249.00
About Setina Manufacturing The designers and original patent holders of police vehicle partitions, is known for its high quality police vehicle equipment and manufacturing of innovative, customized parts. We are proud to be the leader in the industry for over 40 years. Setina offers an unmatched reputation for quality, a history of innovation, and a record of outstanding reliability. Setina set the standard in the industry - often copied, never equaled.