Setina Announces New Modular Trunk Tray Weapons System

Setina’s NEW Combination Trunk Tray and Weapons Mount provides law enforcement with a Superior solution for trunk placement of auxiliary equipment and easy access weapons mounting. Heavy duty, light-weight aluminum. Universal design for new sedans. Quick and easy installation. No drilling required.

Holds AR, Shotgun or Blac-Rac mounts for easy access and release. Adjusts easily to 3 height positions.

Flexible, Adjustable and Accessible

Setina continues our design innovation by providing law enforcement a flexible, secure trunk mounting system for weapons and commination equipment. The unique, low profile, slide tray design adjusts up under vehicle’s trunk deck for maximum trunk room, and quick, easy access to your gear. Learn more