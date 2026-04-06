A Fathers Mission for 911 accessibility

A father, officer, and innovator — Earl Karcher, a project manager for Tyler’s Enterprise CAD, is helping to revolutionize 911 technology for those who need it most. Earl’s life is deeply intertwined with emergency response, both as a reserve officer and as a child of deaf adults (CODA). His passion for making 911 more accessible is personal as his daughter is also deaf. He understands the critical role of inclusive emergency communication. At Tyler Technologies, Earl helps drive innovations like Text-to-911, ensuring that those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or unable to speak can still receive help when they need it most.