Action Target TAC House - The Fastest Way to Run More Reps

Train smarter. Deploy faster. TAC House™ is Action Target’s modular, non-ballistic shoot house built specifically for force-on-force law enforcement training. Set up indoors, outdoors, or at remote sites—and reconfigure layouts in minutes to match evolving scenarios.

From room clearing and urban assault to low-light and active-shooter drills, TAC House helps agencies run more reps with less downtime—thanks to lightweight, interlocking panels, keyed components, and small-team assembly using only a 5/16" hex wrench.

Why TAC House



Non-lethal ready: Compatible with UTM®, Simunition FX™, Force on Force™, and Man Marker™ rounds.

Modular & expandable: Build rooms, hallways, T-intersections—then reconfigure on demand.

Lightweight, durable panels: Built for years of training and quick resets between evolutions.

Indoor/Outdoor rated: Stable, flush-fitting structure performs on uneven surfaces and in weather.

Ready-to-Deploy Kits

Choose from four kit sizes (approx. 246–3360 sq ft build options) with warehoused add-ons for fast expansion. Each kit includes multiple wall, door, window panels, and connection joints so you can create several layouts.

👉 Learn more / Request a consult: TAC House: Modular Training Structure for Tactical Scenarios