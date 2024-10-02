Action Target concludes another successful law enforcement training camp

PRESS RELEASE

PROVO, Utah — Action Target Inc., the global leader in live-fire shooting range technology, proudly announces the success of its recently concluded Law Enforcement Training Camp (LETC), held from August 19th to 23rd, 2024. Bringing together over 100 law enforcement officers from around the nation, this event continues to stand as one of the best professional development opportunities for those committed to protecting their communities through advanced tactical training.

Spanning four full days of training, LETC 2024 delivered unparalleled experiences led by industry-renowned instructors. Officers engaged in a diverse range of courses that were specifically designed to enhance real-world tactical skills, ensuring participants left with new knowledge and capabilities to apply directly in their roles.

“Every year, LETC surpasses expectations by equipping law enforcement professionals with invaluable training and insights that are critical to their everyday duties,” said Kevin Tomaszewski, Sr. Vice President & General Manager of Action Target.

“We are incredibly proud to have hosted such an outstanding group of officers and instructors, each contributing to the collective mission of advancing public safety.” Kevin Tomaszewski, Sr. Vice President & General Manager

One of the event’s highlights was the Sgt. Cory Wride Memorial Match Shoot, held in honor of Sergeant Cory Wride of the local Utah County Sheriff’s Office, who was tragically killed in the line of duty in 2014. Officers took part in this intense competition, demonstrating the skills acquired throughout the camp while paying tribute to Sgt. Wride’s enduring legacy of service and sacrifice and to all those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Beyond training, LETC fostered an exceptional networking environment for attendees and sponsors alike. Industry-leading companies showcased cutting-edge law enforcement technologies and gear, allowing officers had the chance to engage directly with vendors during the Welcome Dinner Sponsor Night. Sponsors also showed their generous support during the celebrated LETC banquet with featured prize giveaways, further enhancing the camaraderie and community spirit of support that has become a hallmark of LETC.

“LETC continues to set the standard for live-fire training camps. It’s not just about the skills learned on the range—it’s about the connections made and the shared knowledge and experiences that officers take back to their departments,” said Nick Stewart, Marketing Communications Manager. “We’re thankful to all our participants, sponsors, instructors, and staff for making this year’s event one of the best yet.”

Mark Your Calendars for LETC 2025

Plans for next year’s Law Enforcement Training Camp are already underway, with even more exciting curriculum and hands-on training in development. Be sure to visit https://www.actiontarget.com/letc/ for early registration and event details.

About Action Target Inc.

Discover the pinnacle of shooting range excellence with Action Target, the global leader established in 1986. Partnering with range owners worldwide, we design, install, and maintain unparalleled shooting environments for law enforcement, military, educational, commercial, and residential markets. From indoor/outdoor ranges to modular setups and shoot houses, our solutions are backed by decades of innovation and expertise. Explore our meticulously engineered products, including ballistic shooting stalls, target systems, reactive targets, and steel/rubber berm bullet traps, all supported by our Smart Range AXISTM range control system. Beyond installation, our comprehensive range services cover parts, maintenance programs, rubber trap cleaning, metals recycling, and more, and range supplies that are available through our online store. Redefine the experience of range solutions with Action Target at www.ActionTarget.com.